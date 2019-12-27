Love Meter: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:12s - Published Love Meter: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake Love is in the air for Ariana Grande as she visits Disneyland with rumoured boyfriend Mikey Foster while Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel make it a date night at the season 3 premiere of her series “The Sinner”. Plus, Lady Gaga’s new man.