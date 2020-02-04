FDA Expands Use Of Coronavirus Test

Global  

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday inserted itself into the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The FDA extended the use of a coronavirus detection tool to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-qualified laboratories across the country.

According to Reuters, the authorization was until recently limited to CDC laboratories.

Under the emergency use authorization, the diagnostic panel can be used in patients who meet the CDC criteria for coronavirus testing.

Negative results do not preclude 2019-nCoV infection and should not be used as the sole basis for treatment or other patient management decisions.

