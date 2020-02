The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results of its kickoff presidential caucus after a daylong delay late Tuesday showing a former Midwestern mayor, Pete Buttigieg, and an outspoken progressive senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, leading the opening contest of the party's 2020 primary season.

Pete Buttigieg is narrowly leading the Democratic presidential field in the Iowa caucuses, according...

ANDREA RT @raybae689 : Buttigieg and Sanders vie for first place in Iowa Democratic caucuses with most precincts reported https://t.co/oehG7dH6Na h… 5 minutes ago

George Salt @PeteButtigieg @slpng_giants_oz @RightsLGBTI Go Pete Go Aussies downunder are going for you !!!! https://t.co/aTZ8c6K4vx 5 minutes ago

Daveda Gruber RT @GA_peach3102 : BREAKING🚨 Democrats release PARTIAL #IowaCaucus results & #Biden is last. But what’s completely ludicrous is Buttigieg at… 3 minutes ago

BPPope.com RT @Rebashoenfelt1 : Buttigieg, Sanders Lead Iowa Democratic Caucus: Partial Results https://t.co/pqKFMNIWgx For the latest US and politic… 2 minutes ago

yen RT @TheStefanSmith : #TeamPete —spread the word: 📞: https://t.co/SXArXg72JJ 💸: https://t.co/lBB2hyuX1B We are going to need everyone. Your… 51 seconds ago

Tomas Carlino RT @AFP : #UPDATE Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg seized a shock lead in the chaotic Iowa caucuses, closely trailed by lefti… 49 seconds ago