Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game Highlights

Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game Highlights

Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs.

Los Angeles Kings, 02/04/2020
Tweets about this

CapitalsHill

🏒 Updated season overview & last 10 game stats after the Washington Capitals defeat the Los Angeles Kings by a score… https://t.co/MZE4ZFJmTT 1 hour ago

CoachChic

Dennis Chighisola Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a five-minute stret… https://t.co/5PEmG3QGwL 3 hours ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Alex Ovechkin scored a natural hat trick in the third period to reach 40 goals and lift the Capitals to a 4-2 win against th… 4 hours ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @NHLdotcom: Alex Ovechkin scored a natural hat trick in the third period to reach 40 goals and lift the Capitals to a 4-2 victory agains… 5 hours ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Alex Ovechkin scored a natural hat trick in the third period to reach 40 goals and lift the Capitals to a 4-2 victo… https://t.co/RM46gaoU55 5 hours ago

Silvio_Nobre_

Silvio J Nobre ❤🐯❤♿ Ovechkin helps Capitals rally past Kings with hat trick, goal No. 698 https://t.co/b4Xt8VO7mJ via @nhl 7 hours ago

WWETNAFanatic24

RealityTVSportJunkie #NHL: Washington Capitals defeat Los Angeles Kings 4-2 - Three Stars of the Game: A. Ovechkin (WSH) B. Holtby (WSH) J. Carlson (WSH) 7 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Alex Ovechkin recorded his 27th career hat trick and raised his career goal total to 698 during a five-minute stret… https://t.co/1jHBuuryXr 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Highlights [Video]Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 02/02/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights [Video]Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals, 01/31/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:38Published

