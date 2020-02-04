Global  

Nevada sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl bets

Nevada sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl bets

Nevada sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl bets

The Kansas City Chiefs were not the only big winners this Super Bowl.

Nevada sportsbooks won a whopping $18,774,148 on wagers totaling $154,679,241, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
Nevada sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl bets

BOOKS.AND FROM THE LOOKS OF IT...THE CHIEFS WEREN'T THE ONLYONES TAKING HOME A WIN.FIGURES SHOW A SPORTS BOOK WINOF MORE THAN 18 MILLION DOLLARSTHIS YEAR.THAT'S MORE THAN LAST YEAR'SWINNINGS OF MORE THAN10-MILLION DOLLARS.MOUNTAIN'S EDGE MARKETPLACE IS



Nevada sportsbooks win big on Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph

The Kansas City Chiefs were not the only ones celebrating after this year's Super Bowl as Nevada...
Reuters


