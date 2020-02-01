Global  

New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New Jersey Devils vs.

Montreal Canadiens, 02/04/2020
Recent related news

Kovalchuk scores in SO, Canadiens rally past Devils 5-4

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal and the Montreal Canadiens rallied...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by FOX Sports, CBS 2


Habs overcome deficit to rally past Devils, Kovalchuk scores shootout winner

Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal and the Montreal Canadiens rallied from a three-goal...
CBC.ca - Published


HabsRock3176

Sandra Klaus RT @hockeynight: Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal as Montreal beat New Jersey https://t.co/eoOcVLHcVv 34 seconds ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Kovalchuk the shootout hero as Canadiens rally past Devils. MORE: https://t.co/9ZTX79jlZW https://t.co/e0FtuaRXq8 6 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL: Montreal 5 New Jersey 4 (F/SO) 25-23-7 57 pts; NJD 18-24-10 46 pts ... https://t.co/WyC1CFm37S 7 minutes ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only shootout goal as Montreal beat New Jersey https://t.co/eoOcVLHcVv 7 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Ilya Kovalchuk scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Canadiens to a 5-4 win at the Devils. Montreal has… https://t.co/YPHKYVFgSd 14 minutes ago

hockeyfights

hockeyfights Nick Cousins vs Kevin Rooney from the Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils game on Feb 4, 2020 https://t.co/STg42ut6SV 22 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Montreal Canadiens @ New Jersey Devils on 2020-02-04: LINK: https://t.co/IApDshhCRG… https://t.co/xJw5TXIRWY 33 minutes ago

ck_satx

CK RT @thenhltracker: NHL SCORE: Montreal Canadiens 5-4 New Jersey Devils (SO) #GoHabsGo https://t.co/bjBrR73cce 37 minutes ago


NHL Highlights | Stars @ Devils 2/01/20
Extended highlights of the Dallas Stars at the New Jersey Devils

Extended highlights of the Dallas Stars at the New Jersey Devils

Credit: NHL Duration: 02:37

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers, 02/01/2020

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers, 02/01/2020

Credit: NHL Duration: 02:37

