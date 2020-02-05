Limbaugh surprised with Medal of Freedom during SOTU

First Lady Melanie Trump gave Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom, Tuesday, as the two stood together in the House chambers during President Trump's State of the Union address.

Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his program "as normally and as competently" as he can while he undergoes treatment.

Limbaugh, 69, said on the air he first realized something was wrong over the weekend of his Jan.

12 birthday, after he began experiencing shortness of breath.

He said his diagnosis was confirmed on Jan.

20 by two medical institutions.

Otherwise, Limbaugh told his listeners, he was for the moment "experiencing zero symptoms."