Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rush Limbaugh > Limbaugh surprised with Medal of Freedom during SOTU

Limbaugh surprised with Medal of Freedom during SOTU

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Limbaugh surprised with Medal of Freedom during SOTU

Limbaugh surprised with Medal of Freedom during SOTU

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Trump referred to Limbaugh as 'the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Limbaugh surprised with Medal of Freedom during SOTU

First Lady Melanie Trump gave Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom, Tuesday, as the two stood together in the House chambers during President Trump's State of the Union address.

Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his program "as normally and as competently" as he can while he undergoes treatment.

Limbaugh, 69, said on the air he first realized something was wrong over the weekend of his Jan.

12 birthday, after he began experiencing shortness of breath.

He said his diagnosis was confirmed on Jan.

20 by two medical institutions.

Otherwise, Limbaugh told his listeners, he was for the moment "experiencing zero symptoms."



Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Rush Limbaugh Gets Emotional as Trump Presents Him With Medal of Freedom at SOTU

*Rush Limbaugh* was one of President *Donald Trump's* guests at the State of the Union tonight,...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KAMasse81

Keri Anne @NIH_LLAMAS Almost. He gave Rush Limbaugh a medal. Got A little girl into a charter school. Surprised a military wi… https://t.co/nAyKbCku5H 3 minutes ago

MindyBe

Mindy Benson RT @FranklinH3000: Trump is treating the #SOTU like "This Is Your Life." He's surprised a little girl with a scholarship, Limbaugh with a m… 12 minutes ago

BeingKrennic

Star Trek: Krennic Trump surprised Rush Limbaugh, who's facing advanced lung cancer by honoring him with the Medal of Freedom. I cried. No lie. #SOTU 20 minutes ago

klww

Karen Wagner #SOTU2020 felt a little more like a talk show or game show than a State of the Union speech, what with the Ellen-st… https://t.co/ihV4cA5KCp 25 minutes ago

politikale

ASSUMING YOU CAN FIND ONE RT @jchaltiwanger: This #SOTU for Trump was all about putting on a show: Snubbed Pelosi's handshake attempt, bashed socialism in concert wi… 30 minutes ago

jchaltiwanger

John Haltiwanger This #SOTU for Trump was all about putting on a show: Snubbed Pelosi's handshake attempt, bashed socialism in conce… https://t.co/XVsdzJHt3z 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom [Video]Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Medal Of Freedom

During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.