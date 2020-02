Flurries, light snow move in for your Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration REPRESENTATIVE OF WHAT WE HAVETO DEAL WITH TOMORROW.A LOOK AT FIRST ALERT CLOUDS ANDRADAR.IT LOOKED LIKE THERE WASN’TGOING TO BE MUCH REDEVELOPMENT.ALL OF A SUDDEN, WE ARE SEEINGSOME OF THAT SNOW TART -- STARTTO POP UP AGAIN.THIS IS THE BACK EDGE OF THESTORM WHICH IS OUT TOWARDS NEWMEXICO.AMARILLO AND SOUTHERN PORTIONSOF OKLAHOMA, MORE OF A MIX.WE WILL BE ALL SNOW HERE.IT IS RIGHT IN THE PATH OF THEMETRO ITSELF.FIRST ALERT FUTURESCAN.AS GO THROUGH SEVERAL HOURS.TOWARD MORNING, THE FIRST LITTLEAREA OF SNOW WILL MOVE IN.SOUTH OF THE I-70 CORRIDOR,HEAVIEST WITH DARKER SHADES OFBLUE TO THE EAST AND SOUTHEASTOF THE CITY.STILL SOME ON THE KANSAS SIDE.THIS IS NOW 11:30 WHEN THEPARADE IS GETTING OFF.WE WILL STILL SEE SOME SNOW.TOWARD 1:30 IN T AFTERNOON,THE RALLY WILL BE GOING ON.OFF AND ON SNOW.NOT AS MUCH BY THE TIME HE WILLBE TRYING TO DRIVE BACK.IT FILLS IN.THAT’S A LONG AREA ALL THE WAYDOWN TO NEW MEXICO THAT WE HAVETO WORRY ABOUT.SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO STAY ONTHE KANSAS SIDE AND MOVED TO THEMISSOURI SIDE.BY 7:00, SKIES CLEAR OUT.TH MEANS SUNSHINE.NOT THE CASE ON WEDNESDAY.THE HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST WILLHAVE THOSE TEMPERATURES IN THEMID TO UPPER 20’S.IMPACTING YOU ALL DAY.NOT CONTINUOUS.ENOUGH TO MAKE A GOOD COATING.LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENS FARTHER TOTHE EAST AND SOUTHEAST.4-6 VERSUS DAHLIA.THE METRO LATER -- LIGHTER.HEAVIER AMOUNTS OF SNOW.HERE IT IS ONCE AGAIN.THIS IS THE NINE-DAY FORECAST.29 TOMORROW.THE MORNING TEMPERATURE IS 24.18-36 ON THURSDAY.FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, LOT -SPYING OUT.SUNDAY, A CHANCE OF RAIN.MONDAY, 41.ABOVE AVERAGE.41 ON TUESDAY.