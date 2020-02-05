Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Democratic Honor Suffragette Movement By Wearing White To State Of The Union Address

Democratic Honor Suffragette Movement By Wearing White To State Of The Union Address

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Democratic Honor Suffragette Movement By Wearing White To State Of The Union Address

Democratic Honor Suffragette Movement By Wearing White To State Of The Union Address

Democratic women from the House and Senate wore white to President Donald Trump State of the Union address.

According to Business Insider, the color was a nod to the suffragette movement.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Wearing white also showed solidarity among Democratic women in Congress.

Brenda Lawrence wore white saying: “We demand equality because women’s rights are human rights!"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

saramo29

Sara Mosaffa Congresswomen wore white to the #SOTU to honor the suffragette movement. https://t.co/KEs1OySqnD 1 hour ago

savethebeellas

ⓑaby dragon democratic WOMEN are wearing white to honor the suffraGETTE movement, don’t let anyone tell u it’s for “suffragists” 2 hours ago

Donna_West

DogLover4Dems RT @GettyImagesNews: Members of the House Democratic Women's Caucus pose for a selfie while wearing white to honor the suffragette movement… 4 hours ago

GettyImagesNews

Getty Images News Members of the House Democratic Women's Caucus pose for a selfie while wearing white to honor the suffragette movem… https://t.co/8XEZtXx82v 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address [Video]Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke congressional tradition in the way she introduced President Donald Trump. Pelosi introduced him as only “the President of the United States” during the State of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech [Video]Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president's back. Soon after, she explained to reporters why..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.