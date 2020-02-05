Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Donald Trump appears to ignore Nancy Pelosi's handshake

Donald Trump appears to ignore Nancy Pelosi's handshake

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump appears to ignore Nancy Pelosi's handshake

Donald Trump appears to ignore Nancy Pelosi's handshake

US President Donald Trump appears to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handshake ahead of his State of the Union address.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump snubs Nancy Pelosi's handshake offer at the State of the Union

President Donald Trump snubbed a handshake offer from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who extended...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •SBSReutersMediaiteUSATODAY.com


Nancy Pelosi Tears Up Donald Trump's State of the Union 2020 Speech (Video)

Nancy Pelosi is going viral for her immediate action following President Donald Trump‘s 2020 State...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •SBSMediaiteUSATODAY.comNews24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

thejohnfrancisf

John Francis “When I look at myself in the first grade and I look at myself now, I'm basically the same. The temperament is not… https://t.co/puDRXa9jcq 5 hours ago

stueya7

Stuart Ashton @laura_woodsy @MichelleOwen7 @coddartsarmy @GNev2 @Carra23 To be fair Michelle your a very good reporter and ignore… https://t.co/I1sFNb4pv1 1 day ago

jckuhl87

JKuhl jkuhl = new JKuhl() It appears that @lisamurkowski has the spine of a jelly fish. Please explain to me, Senator, why a TRIAL should no… https://t.co/nO4F6YkCEJ 4 days ago

fred31427248

fred Trump was wrong to ignore the murder of a Saudi journalist crown prince, Muhammad bin Salman, personally ordered th… https://t.co/n78tfR52Bk 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address [Video]Nancy Pelosi Broke Tradition During State Of The Union Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke congressional tradition in the way she introduced President Donald Trump. Pelosi introduced him as only “the President of the United States” during the State of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump's speech [Video]House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump's speech

After President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a surprising gesture. She ripped up a printed copy of his speech and tossed it aside as the president..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.