Donald Trump appears to ignore Nancy Pelosi's handshake now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published Donald Trump appears to ignore Nancy Pelosi's handshake US President Donald Trump appears to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handshake ahead of his State of the Union address.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this John Francis “When I look at myself in the first grade and I look at myself now, I'm basically the same. The temperament is not… https://t.co/puDRXa9jcq 5 hours ago Stuart Ashton @laura_woodsy @MichelleOwen7 @coddartsarmy @GNev2 @Carra23 To be fair Michelle your a very good reporter and ignore… https://t.co/I1sFNb4pv1 1 day ago JKuhl jkuhl = new JKuhl() It appears that @lisamurkowski has the spine of a jelly fish. Please explain to me, Senator, why a TRIAL should no… https://t.co/nO4F6YkCEJ 4 days ago fred Trump was wrong to ignore the murder of a Saudi journalist crown prince, Muhammad bin Salman, personally ordered th… https://t.co/n78tfR52Bk 1 week ago