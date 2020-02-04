Global  

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders lead in Iowa as Democrats release partial caucus results

Caucus results show lead for Buttigieg, popular vote for Sanders

Late Iowa caucus results show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a tight race with 71% of precincts...
Pete Buttigieg leads in Iowa as Democrats release partial caucus results

kevc1980

Kevin Cotta RT @Redistrict: Projection: Pete Buttigieg will win the most state delegate equivalents (SDEs) in the IA caucus. Bernie Sanders will win th… 19 seconds ago

amplifiedcauses

Amplified Causes 🔥. 🚫✂️ RT @philosophrob: With 75% of precincts reporting: Votes (final round) 34,136 - Bernie Sanders 33,094 - Pete Buttigieg 26,613 - Elizabeth… 22 seconds ago

upwithppl

argh RT @zachdcarter: As of right now in the Iowa Caucus count, Bernie Sanders is ahead in the popular vote, and yet Pete Buttigieg leads in del… 51 seconds ago

THahnBurkett

Tracy Hahn-Burkett RT @nhpr: JUST IN: 85% of results from the Iowa caucuses are in. Pete Buttigieg retains his lead, with Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren… 51 seconds ago

Konducta4LFE

John Cancilla84🌹 RT @alexkotch: At 71% reporting, Iowans’ first choice is Sanders, who is ahead of Buttigieg by 4,000 votes. Second round? Still Bernie. [li… 1 minute ago

sarma

Sarma Pete Buttigieg is more electable than Bernie Sanders — and more progressive than you think #PeteforPresident… https://t.co/5lvEzhWMGZ 2 minutes ago

CathyonRockyTo1

Cathy on Rocky Top @RealCandaceO @DianaJ1973 @MittRomney IMPEACH Bernie Sanders IMPEACH Pete Buttigieg IMPEACH Elizabeth Warren IMPEA… https://t.co/xiXnMK5BRX 2 minutes ago

18eZL8lKsT3iy3L

裕さん RT @business: Pete Buttigieg has a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses Wednesday as the state’s Democratic Party continued… 2 minutes ago


Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus [Video]Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus

The Iowa Democratic Party released a third wave of results from the Iowa Caucuses Wednesday afternoon with 86% of precincts reporting.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 01:14Published

Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire [Video]Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire

The Democratic Nominating fight has moved on to New Hampshire. However, they are still counting the votes in Iowa. The Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of caucus results on Wednesday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

