23ABC News At 11:00 p.m. Top Stories for Feb. 4, 2020

TONIGHT, PRESIDENT DONALD J.TRUMP GAVE HIS THIRDSTATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS.FOCUSING ON HOT BUTTON ISSUES --HEALTHCARE, IMMIGRATION ANDNATIONAL SECURITY...23ABC'S IMANI STEPHENS JOINS USIN STUDIO WITH ASURPRISE... I AM THRILLED TOINFORM YOU THAT YOUR HUSBAND ISBACK FROM DEPLOYMENT AND HE ISHERE TONIGHT AND WE COULDN'TKEEP HIM WAITING ANY LONGER."THE PRESIDENT INTRODUCED AMYWILLIAMS AND HER TWO CHILDRENTUESDAY NIGHT.THE WILLIAMS FAMILY WERE SITTINGWILLIAMS AND HER TWO CHILDRENTUESDAY NIGHT.

THE WILLIAMSFAMILY WERE SITTING NEXT TOFIRST LADYMELANIA TRUMP.AFTER AMY WAS RECOGNIZED ANDSTOOD FOR APPLAUSE--MISTER TRUMP ANNOUNCED THAT HERHUSBAND-- SERGEANT FIRSTCLASS TOWNSEND WILLIAMS-- WASACTUALLY WAITING TOSURPRISE HER.THE COUPLE AND THEIR CHILDRENHUGGED AS THE ROOM CHEERED.SERGEANT FIRST CLASS WILLIAMSHAS BEEN IN AFGHANISTAN ONHIS FOURTH DEPLOYMENT TO THEMIDDLE EAST.THE PRESIDENT USED THEIR FAMILYAS AN EXAMPLE OF THESACRIFICES MILITARY FAMILIESMAKE FOR OUR COUNTRY.MEANWHILE -- A DAY AFTER IOWACAUCUSED FOR THEIRCANDIDATES -- WE'RE GETTING THEFIRST REPORTS OFRESULTS.THIS AFTERNOON, THE IOWADEMOCRATIC PARTY RELEASEDPARTIAL RESULTS -- AFTERIDENTIFYING INCONSISTENCIESFROM A VOTING APP...THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR INIOWA TAKING THE HEAT FORMONDAY'S CHAOTIC IOWA CAUCUSES -WHICH LEFTVOTERS AND CAMPAIGNS WITHOUT ANYRESULTS FORNEARLY 24 HOURS.THE FIRST NUMBERS FINALLY MADEPUBLIC - 62 PERCENT OF THERESULTS.BUT NO PROMISES ABOUT WHEN 100PERCENT WILL BERELEASED..."WE WILL HAVE A THOROUGH ANDINDEPENDENT REVIEW OF EXACTLYWHAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT.

RIGHTNOW, WE ARE IN THE PROCESS OFMAKING SURE THAT WE GET THERESULTS OUT."THE FIRST RELEASE SHOWED PETEBUTTIGIEG LEADING THEGROUP - FOLLOWED CLOSELY BYBERNIE SANDERS.ELIZABETH WARREN ROUNDED OUT THETOP THREE.BUT THE CAMPAIGNS SAY THEY WANTTHE FULL PICTUREWITH ALL THE NUMBERS.THE PARTY SAYS THERE WEREINCONSISTENCIES AS A NEW APPWAS REPORTING OUT PARTIALINFORMATION.

THE PARTY SAYS ITWAS NOT A CYBER SECURITYPROBLEM.PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEETED HEBLAMES DEMOCRATS FORWHAT HE CALLS A VOTING DISASTERIN IOWA.MEANWHILE -- THE NEXT DEMOCRATICDEBATE IN NEWHAMPSHIRE -- IS THIS FRIDAY,FEBRUARY 7TH -- AND A-B-C NEWSWILL BE COVERING IT LIVE RIGHTHERE ON 23 ABC BEGINNING AT FIVEP-M...WE WILL HAVE A SPECIAL DIGITALNEWSCAST OF 23 ABC NEWS AT FIVEON OUR WEBSITE TURN TO 23 DOTCOM AS WELL AS OUR 23ABCFACEBOOK PAGE.BOTH 23ABC NEWS AT SIX AND THENOW BAKERSFIELD AT 7WILL NOT AIR.A SPECIAL EDITION OF 23ABC NEWSWILL FOLLOW THEDEBATE AT EIGHT P-M.AND WE WILL HAVE A COMPLETEWRAP-UP OF THE DEBATE ON 23ABCNEWS AT 11.AGAIN -- THE DEMOCRATIC DEBATE-- THIS FRIDAY -- LIVE ON23 ABC.KERN COUNTY WOKE UP TOSUB-FREEZING TEMPERSTURES.BAKERSFIELD HAD AN OVERNIGHT LOWOF 29.

THIS IS THE COLDESTAIRMASS SO FAR THIS SEASON.YOU CAN EXPECT SIMILARCONDITIONS TONIGHT.

THEREIS A FREEZE WARNING IN THEVALLEY FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 9AM.

A REMINDER TO BRING YOURPETS INDOORS, COVER SENSITVEPLANTS TO TRAP THE HEAT AND WRAPOUTDOOR PIPES.

THE VALLEYWILL BE IN THE UPPER-20S ANDLOW-30S WEDNESDAYMORNING.ON WEDNESDAY HIGH PRESSURE ISREBUILDING BRINGING A WARMINGTREND WITH CLEAR SKIES THROUGHSATURDAY.

BAKERSFIELD WILL BEMORE THAN 5 ABOVE AVERAGE.BY SUNDAY, A SYSTEM WILL BESWEEPING THROUGH BRINING COOLERTEMPERATURES, AN INCREASE INWINDS AND THE CHANCE FOR LIGHTPRECIPITATION.

THIS ISSOMETHING WE ARE TRACKING AS WEGET CLOSER.THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICECONFIRMINGTONIGHT THAT AT LEAST ONE PERSONIS DEAD AFTER A STABBINGNEAR A SMOKE SHOP ON ROBERTSLANE AND BELMONTAVENUE IN OILDALE...K-C-S-O SAYING THAT THEIR HEAVYPRESENCE IN OILDALE SEENTHIS AFTERNOON WAS DUE TO ASTABBING NEAR THE SUNSHINESMOKE SHOP.THE DEPARTMENT SAID A MAN WASFOUND DEAD AT THE SCENE.THERE IS NO INFORMATIONREGARDING A SUSPECT.WESTBOUND TRAFFIC ON ROBERTSLANE IN THE AREA WASDIVERTED FOR A SHORT TIME ASOFFICIALS CONDUCTEDTHEIR INVESTIGATION, ACCORDINGTO THE CALIFORNIAHIGHWAY PATROL.NO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION HASBEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.THE BUREAU OF CANNABIS CONTROLISSUED SEARCHWARRANTS TODAY ON TWO LOCAL POTSHOPS AFTER THEY WEREFOUND TO BE OPERATING WITHOUT ALICENSE...ACCORDING TO THE BUREAU -- THETWO SHOPS -- KNOTTSCOLLECTIVE ON KNOTTS STREET --AND BACKYARD ORGANICS ONRIVER BOULEVARD WERE WORKINGWITHOUT A LICENSE.THESE ARE SOME PICTURES PROVIDEDBY THE BUREAU OF THEBUST AT BACKYARD ORGANICS.

AFTERRECEIVING COMPLAINTS -- THEBUREAU SENT SOMEONEUNDERCOVER TO MAKE A BUY ANDCONFIRMED THEY WERE OPERATINGWITHOUT A LICENSE.TODAY... THEY SERVED SEARCHWARRANTS AND TOOK EVERYTHINGINSIDE."THEY'RE GETTING THE SAFE OPEN.THEY'REOPENING THE ATM MACHINES ANDGETTING THE CASH FROM INSIDE,ANDTAKING SHELVING.""YOU HAVE TO MAKE IT ASDIFFICULT ASPOSSIBLE FOR THOSE PLACES TORE-OPEN."AT BACKYARD ORGANICS -- THESEARCH WARRANT RESULTED IN THESEIZURE OF CANNABIS FLOWER,EDIBLES AND CANNABISCONCENTRATE WITH AN ESTIMATEDRETAIL VALUE OF NEARLY185-THOUSAND DOLLARS --ADDITIONALLY, MORE THAN 11-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN CASH WASSEIZED.AT KNOTTS COLLECTIVE -- THESEARCH WARRANT RESULTED IN THESEIZURE OF CANNABIS FLOWER,EDIBLES, CANNABISCONCENTRATE AS WELL AS VAPE PENSWITH AN ESTIMATED RETAILVALUE OF NEARLY 300-THOUSANDDOLLARS -- AUTHORITES ALSOSEIZED NEARLY 28-HUNDREDDOLLARS.NOW TO HEALTH NEWS...THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HASBEEN TASKED WITH PROVIDINGHOUSING FOR A THOUSAND EVACUEES.THE TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE INNORTHERN CALIFORNIA ISONE OF 4 MILITARY SITES CHOSEN.PENTAGON OFFICIALS SAID EACHSITE IS CAPABLE OFHOUSING AT LEAST 250 PEOPLE ININDIVIDUAL ROOMS THROUGHFEBRUARY 29-TH.AT TRAVIS... EVACUEES FROM APROVINCE IN CHINA WILL BESTAYING AT THE WESTWIND INN.GUESTS HAVE BEEN ADVISED TO FINDOTHER ACCOMODATIONS-- SOME ELIGIBLE FORREIMBURSEMENT.OFFICIALS SAY THE LODGE WILL BECORDONED OFF... ANDEVACUEES WILL HAVE NO CONTACTWITH MILITARY PERSONNEL.LIVING YARDS AWAY FROM THETRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE -- FREDMILLER SAYS IT MAKES HIM FEELUNEASY KNOWING A CORONAVIRUSQUARANTINE OPERATION WILL BEHOUSED THERE."TO HAVE THE QUARANTINE, THAT'SPROBABLY A GOOD THING, BUT SOCLOSE TO MY HOME EEEHHH NOT SOMUCH"SO FAR -- THE GOVERNMENT HAS NOTSAID WHEN EVACUESS WILLBE FLOWN TO TRAVIS... OR HOWMANY.

THE VIRUS HAS SPREAD TOCLOSE TO 21-THOUSAND PEOPLE ANDHASKILLED MORE THAN 420.AND TONIGHT -- OFFICIALS FROMTHE MARINE CORPS AIRSTATION MIRAMAR -- LOCATED NEARSAN DIEGO -- ARE NOW CONFIRMINGTHAT ONE OF TWO PLANES RETURNINGFROM CHINA IS BOUNDFOR THEIR AIR STATION.THE PLANE CARRYING EVACUEES FROMTHECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL ARRIVETOMORROWMORNING SOMETIME BETWEEN 6 A.M.AND 9 A.M.ONCE IT ARRIVES, TRAVELERS WILLBE SCREENED BY PERSONNEL FROMTHE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROLAND MOVED TO A QUARANTINE SITEON THE BASE, WHERE THEY WILLLIVE FOR A FEDERALLYMANDATED 14-DAY QUARANTINE INTHE BASE'S CONSOLIDATEDBACHELOR'S QUARTERS -- OR -- ATTHE MIRAMAR INN.

DURING THEIRSTAY ABOARD THE BASE, TRAVELERSWILL BE PROVIDEDFOOD, WATER, AND OTHER ITEMSFROM HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE PERSONNELWILL NOT HAVE DIRECTCONTACT WITH ANY OF THOSERETURNING FROM CHINA DURINGTHIS TIME.COMING UP --THE 92ND ACADEMY AWARDS ARRIVE