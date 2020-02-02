Basketball fan paints Kobe Bryant mural on wall of his house

A teenage artist in the Philippines painted a stunning portrait of Kobe Bryant on the wall of their house as tribute to the late basketball star.

Christian Mark Samson from Nueva Ecija spent 10 hours daubing the mural with the help of his younger brother Jakery.

He said: "Kobe Bryant was our childhood hero.

I have happy memories of watching him as a young boy, so we were affected when we heard the news he had died.'' The finished mural shows Kobe wearing his iconic yellow and purple Los Angeles Lakers jersey shirt.

He was killed alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in LA on January.