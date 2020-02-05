Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:48s - Published Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union Fred Guttenberg was removed from the address after he shouted out while President Trump was promising to protect the Second Amendment.

