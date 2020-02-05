Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union

Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union

Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union

Fred Guttenberg was removed from the address after he shouted out while President Trump was promising to protect the Second Amendment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Parkland Dad Fred Guttenberg Removed From State Of The Union

Parkland father Fred Guttenberg was removed from the House chamber Tuesday night during President...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

datapath01

DataPath 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Parkland father interrupts Trump's speech, is removed from House gallery https://t.co/2Epjh0E09c #FoxNews 1 minute ago

cybergenica

Daniel St.Pierre 📖🕊🛩👨‍🌾🏖🎣 🇨🇦🏒🍺 Parkland father interrupts Trump's speech, is removed from House gallery https://t.co/53qoHtbDEo #FoxNews #CNN #MSNBC 2 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Father of Parkland shooting victim removed from State of the Union for protesting | Washington Examiner https://t.co/fHgcxIvtjd 2 minutes ago

woofknight

Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken State of the Union: Parkland shooting victim's father removed from gallery https://t.co/M3rn0YdEpP 2 minutes ago

kroncker2

kroncker There’s a time & a place for speaking out. He needs to move to Virginia where there are strict, nonsense, won’t-he… https://t.co/zKCpUw9gQX 2 minutes ago

ErslaLado

Lado Ersla Parkland father interrupts Trump's speech, is removed from House gallery https://t.co/hL5WmRpqIF #FoxNews.… https://t.co/qvuSFyqsec 2 minutes ago

robersonma

Mimi gots a potty mouth! RT @MiamiHerald: ICYMI: The father of a high school freshman killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High S… 3 minutes ago

raggedkarma

Robin Uney RT @BMo2xl: State of the Union: Parkland shooting victim's father removed from gallery https://t.co/2R8yEYEfEb 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump appears to ignore Nancy Pelosi's handshake [Video]Donald Trump appears to ignore Nancy Pelosi's handshake

US President Donald Trump appears to ignore House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's handshake ahead of his State of the Union address.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

We are with Venezuelans and their 'struggle for freedom' -Trump [Video]We are with Venezuelans and their 'struggle for freedom' -Trump

During his State of the Union address, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Venezuela&apos;s &apos;struggle for freedom&apos; and introduced Juan Guaidó who sat in the audience of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.