Government to consider decriminalising TV licence fee evasion

Government to consider decriminalising TV licence fee evasion

Government to consider decriminalising TV licence fee evasion

The Government has launched a consultation on decriminalising licence fee evasion.

People will be asked for their views on whether criminal sanctions for the non-payment of the licence fee should be replaced by an alternative enforcement scheme.
