Have we reached peak filler? - explainer

The UK has been going wild for cosmetic dermal fillers in recent years.

Popularised by US celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, ordinary women across the country are also getting in on the look and using dermal fillers to create artificially inflated lips, cheekbones, and jawlines.

But the industry is unregulated, and without a medical professional on hand things can go badly wrong.

Sirin Kale finds out how dermal fillers became so popular and asks what we need to do to make the industry safer.