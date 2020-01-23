Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim Removed From State Of The Union

Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim Removed From State Of The Union

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim Removed From State Of The Union

Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim Removed From State Of The Union

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the 2018 Florida school shooting, shouted at President Trump from the gallery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dad of Parkland shooting victim gets kicked out of State of the Union for yelling at Trump

Fred Guttenberg's 14-year-old daughter, Jamie, was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory...
USATODAY.com - Published

Parkland father interrupts Trump's speech, is removed from House gallery

The father of a Parkland shooting victim was removed from the House chamber gallery Tuesday night for...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeborahStover7

Deborah Stover RT @CNN: Fred Guttenberg, the father of a victim in the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, was escorted from President Trump's State… 25 seconds ago

lenny_miller

Lenny Miller RT @ABC: Fred Guttenberg, who lost his 14-year-old daughter in the Parkland school shooting, was escorted out of the gallery during Pres. T… 25 seconds ago

VisionQuester77

Damie Pierce Pathetic! They remove this brave man who lost his daughter. But when that pos Rethuglican yelled out Obama is a lia… https://t.co/H1biXOBsII 2 minutes ago

joav19

Joan Ava Carsey (don't mess with me)❌ @Saminsunderland @Dmess16 Other disturbance was the father of slain Parkland high school shooting victim. He was po… https://t.co/pibqJp31Qy 4 minutes ago

MyBossIsAVamp

My Boss Is A Vampire Why wasn't everyone shouting? State of the Union address: Pelosi guest, a father of Parkland shooting victim, bo… https://t.co/kONf7ZS0AU 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union [Video]Parkland Father Removed From State Of The Union

Fred Guttenberg was removed from the address after he shouted out while President Trump was promising to protect the Second Amendment.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:48Published

Parkland parent wants ammo background checks [Video]Parkland parent wants ammo background checks

This legislative session, we are seeing more and more parents of the Parkland school shooting victims step up to make schools safer. The latest push is for ammo background checks. The father of Jamie..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.