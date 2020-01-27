Delhi polls 2020: AAP'S Raghav Chadha says Amit Shah behind firing at Shaheen Bagh|Oneindia 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:51s - Published Delhi polls 2020: AAP'S Raghav Chadha says Amit Shah behind firing at Shaheen Bagh|Oneindia Oneindia's ground report on Delhi polls 2020: In an exclusive conversation, Raghav Chadha says that Amit Shah is behind Shaheen Bagh firing, BJP making false allegations against AAP.

Recent related news from verified sources Delhi assembly polls: Amit Shah dares Arvind Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh Stepping up attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dared the AAP...

