Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ai Weiwei: UK’s Huawei decision ‘short-sighted’

Ai Weiwei: UK’s Huawei decision ‘short-sighted’

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Ai Weiwei: UK’s Huawei decision ‘short-sighted’

Ai Weiwei: UK’s Huawei decision ‘short-sighted’

The company poses a potential danger to Western and UK security, the Chinese dissident artist says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grfmountain

Scott Gibbons RT @TheresaAFallon: Artist & activist @aiww warned that UK will regret its decision to allow Chinese tech firm Huawei to build parts of cou… 2 days ago

PWenselaar

Peter Wenselaar https://t.co/svXMBTA6xn Ai Weiwei: UK’s Huawei decision ‘short-sighted’ The decision to allow Huawei to provide a… https://t.co/2pu25FB3p2 3 days ago

TheresaAFallon

Theresa Fallon Artist & activist @aiww warned that UK will regret its decision to allow Chinese tech firm Huawei to build parts of… https://t.co/Wz3vDlFTXL 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.