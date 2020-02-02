Global  

Jennifer Lopez's Spotify Streams Soar After Super Bowl Lopez and Shakira performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb.

According to a Spotify spokesperson, each of their Spotify streams have jumped since the epic performance.

J.Lo's music saw a 335 percent increase overall.

Her hit song, "Get Right," had a 735 percent jump in streams. Other songs she performed that night also got a boost.

"Waiting for Tonight" went up 685 percent, "Let's Get Loud" hit 570 percent and "Jenny From the Block" jumped to over 545 percent.

Shakira saw her streams increase 230 percent as her track, "Empire," had a huge 2135 percent increase.

Her other tracks also saw an increase in streams. "She Wolf" sparked over 905 percent, "Whenever, Wherever" was up to 705 percent and "Hips Don't Lie" boosted to more than 430 percent.
