Brexit, Harry and Meghan: Brad Pitt Didn’t Leave Anything Out Of His Speech At The ‘BAFTA Awards’ 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:16s - Published Brexit, Harry and Meghan: Brad Pitt Didn’t Leave Anything Out Of His Speech At The ‘BAFTA Awards’ Brexit, Harry and Meghan: Brad Pitt Didn’t Leave Anything Out Of His Speech At The ‘BAFTA Awards’

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Joan Callas Brad Pitt jabs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and 'Brexit' during BAFTA acceptance speech | Fox News FOX spinning. It… https://t.co/OM861FH4zF 5 days ago Jackeline Castañeda RT @Independent: Baftas: Margot Robbie makes Prince Harry joke in front of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. https://t.co/fvZ1Ve7bak 5 days ago Truthseeker This dude has had all his success because he is good looking. He's not a great actor and why would anyone care abou… https://t.co/ZMwBPVZKL0 5 days ago OK Brad Pitt jabs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and 'Brexit' during BAFTA acceptance speech https://t.co/KHa2iwNlzU #FoxNews 5 days ago Carole Breedlove After the 'Brangelina' fiasco he put up with from the press I am really shocked Brad would make jokes about the 'Br… https://t.co/qoRDscDmw1 5 days ago Corwin Donald Fouche From Discover on Google https://t.co/uUNndHeQAX 5 days ago Tomy Brad Pitt jabs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and 'Brexit' during BAFTA acceptance speech https://t.co/vy25pX2NxK 5 days ago Sophia Bella Montegiani Baftas: Margot Robbie makes Prince Harry joke in front of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge https://t.co/7iaXkGpBlT https://t.co/Nwo18KhWqt 5 days ago