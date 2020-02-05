Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire

Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire

Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire

The Democratic Nominating fight has moved on to New Hampshire.

However, they are still counting the votes in Iowa.

The Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of caucus results on Wednesday afternoon.

The new votes released cover 75% of Iowa's precincts.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained the leader of the race, with 26.9% of state delegates.

He's closely trailed by Vermont Sen.

Bernie Sanders, with 25.2%.

Massachusetts Sen.

Elizabeth Warren at 18.2%.

Former Vice President Joe Biden at 15.6% and Minnesota Sen.

Amy Klobuchar at 12.5%.

On Friday, the candidates will participate in another debate, this one hosted by WMUR, ABC News and Apple News.

And Tuesday, New Hampshire votes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden looks to South Carolina to resurrect his campaign

Joe Biden looks to South Carolina to resurrect his campaignCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Biden brought his wounded presidential campaign to South Carolina on...
WorldNews - Published

The time Delaware and New Hampshire had a big fight over a primary. For real.

The first four nominating states have a coveted role in the presidential nominating process. More 20...
Delawareonline - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nominating fight moves to New Hampshire [Video]Nominating fight moves to New Hampshire

The Democratic Nominating fight has moved on to New Hampshire.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.