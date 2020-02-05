Dwayne Bowe: 'Would have gave one my legs to play with Mahomes' now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:35s - Published Dwayne Bowe: 'Would have gave one my legs to play with Mahomes' Former Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe reacts to the franchise's Super Bowl LIV victory and Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this