Mother of Paul Quinn at centre of political row

Mother of Paul Quinn at centre of political row

Mother of Paul Quinn at centre of political row

The mother of a murdered south Armagh man, Breege Quinn, has found herself plunged into the centre of a political row.

Sinn Fein’s response to the murder of Paul Quinn has become a major issue in the Irish General Election campaign, with rivals highlighting the party’s IRA links and accusing it of being soft on crime.
Quinn family ‘lives in hope’ of seeing murderers jailed

The mother of a murdered south Armagh man who has found herself plunged into a political row says she...
Belfast Telegraph


McDonald: No question of removing Conor Murphy over Quinn murder comments [Video]McDonald: No question of removing Conor Murphy over Quinn murder comments

Sinn Fein’s president has insisted she will not ask Conor Murphy to resign over his controversial comments about an IRA murder victim. Paul Quinn’s mother Breege has called on Mary Lou McDonald to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

