Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:14s - Published < > Embed
Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Senate Votes Down Democrats’ Witness Demand In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Republican-majority Senate has rejected Democrats’ demand for additional witnesses in the...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •NPRHinduCBS NewsWorldNewsReutersNew Zealand Herald


Trump poised for acquittal in Senate; Romney will vote to convict

A prominent Republican senator, Mitt Romney, broke with his party on Wednesday and announced he would...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bakersfield residents react to President Trump's acquittal [Video]Bakersfield residents react to President Trump's acquittal

Bakersfield residents react to President Trump's acquittal

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:10Published

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.