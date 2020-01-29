Global  

‘Mughal Raj not far away’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Shaheen Bagh protest

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launched a blistering attack on the opposition over the Shaheen bagh protests.

He said that the majority community in India needs to be vigilant or else the Mughal era is set to return in the capital.
Recent related news from verified sources

If patriotic Indians don't stand up, days of Mughal Raj not far away, says BJP's Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday invoked the reference of Shaheen Bagh protest against the...
IndiaTimes - Published

Mughal rule may not be far in India unless majority remains vigilant: BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha

India will see Mughal rule once again if the majority community of the country is not vigilant, said...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

AdvVinayMalik1

Adv Vinay Malik RT @PTI_News: BJP MP Tejaswi Surya referring to ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh: Unless majority community remains vigilant, the d… 5 seconds ago

aasheesh020

Dr. Ashish RT @ANI: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in Lok Sabha yesterday: What is happening today in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the major… 17 seconds ago

PapiyaB05492514

Paps RT @TOIIndiaNews: If patriotic Indians don't stand up, days of Mughal Raj not far away, says BJP's Tejasvi Surya https://t.co/JsSK2mpbX2 1 minute ago

AdvVinayMalik1

Adv Vinay Malik RT @republic: BJP's Tejasvi Surya sparks communal row, says Shaheen Bagh a herald of 'Mughal Raj' return https://t.co/tRENrqlT5N 2 minutes ago

Hiren28643731

Hiren RT @iamdharmarajan2: What is happening today in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the majority of this country is not vigila… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks to President's address today | OneIndia News [Video]PM Modi to reply on motion of thanks to President's address today | OneIndia News

PM to reply on Motion of Thanks to President's address, Owaisi sparks fears of mass shooting to clear Shaheen Bagh, Shooter's father claims his son support Modi and Shah, Tejasvi Surya says Mughal Raj..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published

Delhi polls Nadda rebukes at Dy CM Sisodia asks his relation with Shaheen Bagh protest [Video]Delhi polls Nadda rebukes at Dy CM Sisodia asks his relation with Shaheen Bagh protest

Delhi polls Nadda rebukes at Dy CM Sisodia asks his relation with Shaheen Bagh protest

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

