Nike unveils Olympic Collection in New York

With less than six months until the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kick off, Nike revealed what the USA team will be wearing in a fashion show in New York on Wednesday (February 5) with star players and athletes including basketballer Diana Taurasi.
Four-time gold medalist in basketball, Lisa Leslie, nine-time gold medalist in track and field, Carl Lewis, and Brandi Chastain, who twice won Olympic gold in soccer, appropriately modeled the Team USA Medal Stand uniform collection.

The collection features recycled polyester and nylon in its jacket and pants, the Nike swoosh logo is also made from recycled sneakers.

U.S. basketball star Diana Taurasi wore the team USA uniform, and said she hopes to bring home another gold.

"When I say it out loud, it sounds crazy," Taurasi told Reuters.

"I think of my first one in Athens in 2004 and how excited I was to be there," Taurasi said.

And, you know, in all reality, I thought, this is gonna be my only one.

I'm happy.

Like this was enough - just one Olympics.

And now to think about going to five, it's just an honor." Nike also displayed it's Alphafly NEXT%, a similar shoe to the one Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge wore when he became the first man to run a sub-two hour marathon in Vienna last year.



