Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Icon Of Golden Hollywood Kirk Douglas Dies At 103

Icon Of Golden Hollywood Kirk Douglas Dies At 103

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Icon Of Golden Hollywood Kirk Douglas Dies At 103

Icon Of Golden Hollywood Kirk Douglas Dies At 103

Douglas was known not only for his iconic roles but also for his long history of charitable works.

Brittney Hopper reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •CBC.caFrance 24DNABangkok Post


Kirk Douglas dead: Legendary Hollywood actor dies aged 103

Kirk Douglas, star of Spartacus, Lust for Life and Paths of Glory and one of the legends of the...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Bangkok PostDNAReutersFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WriterWoodrow

philip woodrow lewis RT @ninsthewriter: RIP Kirk Douglas, Indomitable Icon of Hollywood's Golden Age, Dies at 103 https://t.co/qCmL8Abjmm via @thr 8 minutes ago

VeteranOwned

Veteran Owned Remembering Kirk Douglas. One of the last surviving stars of the film industry’s Golden Age & #UnitedStatesNavy… https://t.co/SMDKcnzcXp 15 minutes ago

messblog

carmen Ricardo Galvão chagas ✊🏾 Kirk Douglas, Indomitable Icon of Hollywood's Golden Age, Dies at 103 https://t.co/XTVL3rNiys via @thr 22 minutes ago

WhatUpPatna

WhatUpPatna RT @TimeShiftersPod: Kirk Douglas, Indomitable Icon of Hollywood's Golden Age, Dies at 103 https://t.co/Nc04swpYWE via @thr 28 minutes ago

downriverjim

down by the river RT @ShaunfromEP: Kirk Douglas, Indomitable Icon of Hollywood's Golden Age, Dies https://t.co/mG6CpenL6G As a kid I was Obsessed with cinem… 32 minutes ago

AmyHolcomb43

❌🇺🇸*Trump 2020*🇺🇸🇮🇱❌ 🐘 👠🚂🚂🚂🚂👠 RT @AntonioSabatoJr: One of the the greatest ever, the world and everyone in it loves you Kirk Douglas, Indomitable Icon of Hollywood's Gol… 38 minutes ago

robheckman

Rob Heckman RT @JSS98Rock: As heard on @JoshSpiegel news: Kirk Douglas, the legendary actor who was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s Gold… 47 minutes ago

joanneryan999

Joanne Ryan 🇮🇪 ☘️ RT @enews: BREAKING: Kirk Douglas, icon and one of the few stars left from Hollywood's Golden Age, has passed away at age 103. https://t.co… 47 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 [Video]‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

‘Spartacus' Star Kirk Douglas Dead at 103 Famed actor Kirk Douglas died on Feb. 5. Best known for his role in the 1960 film ‘Spartacus,’ Kirk was one of the leading men of Hollywood’s..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Kirk Douglas dies aged 103: His best quotes [Video]Kirk Douglas dies aged 103: His best quotes

Kirk Douglas, best known for the 1960 historical epic Spartacus, was one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood’s golden age and died aged 103 on Wednesday. Here are some of his best quotes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.