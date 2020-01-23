Global  

Eddie Jones: We always pick the best 23

England head coach Eddie Jones asserts that England will not be rotating their squad in their upcoming Six Nations games and will always pick the best 23.

Jones has made several changes to the starting line up following a humbling opening defeat to France.
