Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies

Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies

Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies

US President Donald Trump has unleashed his fury against those who tried to impeach him, a day after his acquittal by the Senate.

"As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people," Mr Trump said at the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
