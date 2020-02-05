Global  

Philadelphia Eagles Surprised 11-Year-Old Fan With Special Needs, 13 Family Members With Trip To Super Bowl 54

Philadelphia Eagles Surprised 11-Year-Old Fan With Special Needs, 13 Family Members With Trip To Super Bowl 54

Philadelphia Eagles Surprised 11-Year-Old Fan With Special Needs, 13 Family Members With Trip To Super Bowl 54

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised an 11-year-old fan from Georgia and his 13 family members with a trip to Super Bowl 54.

Katie Johnston reports.
