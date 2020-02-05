Philadelphia Eagles Surprised 11-Year-Old Fan With Special Needs, 13 Family Members With Trip To Super Bowl 54 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:43s - Published Philadelphia Eagles Surprised 11-Year-Old Fan With Special Needs, 13 Family Members With Trip To Super Bowl 54 The Philadelphia Eagles surprised an 11-year-old fan from Georgia and his 13 family members with a trip to Super Bowl 54. Katie Johnston reports.

