Sources: ICE Agent Shoots Man In Face While Serving Warrant At Brooklyn Home

Sources: ICE Agent Shoots Man In Face While Serving Warrant At Brooklyn Home

Sources: ICE Agent Shoots Man In Face While Serving Warrant At Brooklyn Home

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a man while serving a warrant this morning in Brooklyn, but law enforcement sources tell CBS2 the man was not the subject of the warrant.

CBSN New York's Kevin Rincon reports.
ICE Agent Shoots Man In Face While Serving Warrant At Brooklyn Home, Police Sources Tell CBS2

Sources tell CBS2 the 26-year-old victim was not the subject of the warrant.
