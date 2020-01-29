Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Centers for Disease Control and Prevention > Coronavirus risk in U.S. still 'low': CDC

Coronavirus risk in U.S. still 'low': CDC

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus risk in U.S. still 'low': CDC

Coronavirus risk in U.S. still 'low': CDC

Capt.

Jennifer McQuiston with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said that as many as 250 Americans will be evacuated from China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and arrive at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus risk in U.S. still 'low': CDC

McQuiston added that the risk of the outbreak in the United State was 'low'.

On Wednesday another group of nearly 350 Americans airlifted from the epicenter of China's fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak were placed under quarantine at two military bases in California on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed U.S. cases of the disease rose to 12.

The travelers aboard two State Department-chartered cargo jets were met by personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for screening, and are to remain under mandatory quarantine for 14 days, the incubation period of the virus.

Five of the passengers arrived exhibiting possible symptoms, two of them children, and were immediately hospitalized, along with the mother of one of the youngsters, the CDC said.



Recent related news from verified sources

Noble Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Dyadic, citing potential for its C1 technology to fight deadly coronavirus

Noble Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and an $11 price target for Dyadic...
Proactive Investors - Published

CDC director says risk to U.S. public from coronavirus is low

The risk to the U.S. public from the coronavirus outbreak is low, Robert Redfield, director of the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

IrisIiiiii

Iris_IIIIII RT @nakidakk: @France24_en Strongly support medics' strike! Even the authority (HA) threatened to hold them responsible, medics still risk… 6 minutes ago

glassmanamanda

Amanda Glassman RT @_MiguelHernan: After ~600 deaths due to the #coronavirus #nCoV2019, the probability that an infected person dies (the case fatality ris… 11 minutes ago

RickSmi78115656

Rick Smith RT @shandro: There are still no cases of the novel coronavirus in Alberta. The risk to Albertans is still low, but we’re taking the necessa… 18 minutes ago

uk_coronavirus

Coronavirus UK @David16575999 Depends how you scrutinise the data and metrics. Highest mortality rate still showing as those in th… https://t.co/4sBu5732EM 34 minutes ago

lukwtwz

lukwtwz Wuhan Coronavirus Risk Remains Low, Still Ok To Take Families To Boston AMC Common Chinatown Movie Theater… https://t.co/r1LjyHrJcz 1 hour ago

anna_bordon

Anna Bordon @LloydsofLondon @Airmic @AIRWorldwide published 2 reports last year looking the the impact of supply chains failure… https://t.co/YmqoZ18S1e 1 hour ago

CityofTroutdale

City of Troutdale "Oregon has no cases of Wuhan Coronavirus and the risk to people in the Portland metro area is low." But you can s… https://t.co/TPzEzfl4xr 1 hour ago

HoCoHealth

Howard Co Health Dep Coronavirus update: While the CDC considers the risk to the American public to be low at this time, there are still… https://t.co/kusOfbvmgz 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus risk in U.S. still 'low': CDC [Video]Coronavirus risk in U.S. still 'low': CDC

Capt. Jennifer McQuiston with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said that as many as 250 Americans will be evacuated from China&apos;s Hubei province, the epicenter of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

How Does Coronavirus Differ From the Flu? [Video]How Does Coronavirus Differ From the Flu?

How Does Coronavirus Differ From the Flu? Coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, has infected 20,000 people and killed 467 in China. With flu season in full effect and the spread of 2019-nCoV,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.