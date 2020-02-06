A Study In Impeachment Acquittals 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:01s - Published A Study In Impeachment Acquittals One was contrite, the other just bragged. Here are the very different statements that President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump gave after their impeachment acquittals. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Trumpery Resistance 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈#TrumperyResistance A Study In Impeachment Acquittals #TrumperyResistance #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/CR5UJBXHjo https://t.co/tV6d0Oc4hs 2 hours ago