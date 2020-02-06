Global  

Trump suspends global travel programs for New Yorkers

The Trump administration has temporarily barred New Yorkers from several programs that allow faster security checks when they enter the United States, widening a dispute over a New York state law limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Cuomo, Trump To Meet On New Yorker Travel Ban

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is due to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon to...
CBS 2 - Published

Trump, Cuomo fail to reach agreement to resolve 'sanctuary' state sanctions

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the White House on Thursday in the hope he could...
FOXNews.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Max Rose: Trusted Traveler Ban Compromise Possible [Video]Rep. Max Rose: Trusted Traveler Ban Compromise Possible

A day after the president and Gov. Andrew Cuomo met in Washington to discuss the decision to ban New Yorkers from Global Entry and Trusted Traveler programs, one lawmaker is optimistic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:54Published

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Meets With President Donald Trump To Discuss Trusted Traveler Ban [Video]Gov. Andrew Cuomo Meets With President Donald Trump To Discuss Trusted Traveler Ban

Gov. Andrew Cuomo met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday in an attempt to get him to lift a ban on New Yorkers from Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry; CBS2..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published

