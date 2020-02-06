Trump suspends global travel programs for New Yorkers 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:37s - Published Trump suspends global travel programs for New Yorkers The Trump administration has temporarily barred New Yorkers from several programs that allow faster security checks when they enter the United States, widening a dispute over a New York state law limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Cuomo, Trump To Meet On New Yorker Travel Ban Gov. Andrew Cuomo is due to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon to...

CBS 2 - Published 1 week ago



Trump, Cuomo fail to reach agreement to resolve 'sanctuary' state sanctions New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the White House on Thursday in the hope he could...

FOXNews.com - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this