Police: Man Kills Wife, Kids Before Hanging Himself In Salem County AND THEN WILL WINDS, WITH THEFULL FORECAST, UKEE, BACK TOYOU.AUTHORITIES ARE RELEASINGNEW DETAILS IN THE DEATHS OFFOUR PEOPLE IN SOUTH JERSEY, AMOTHER AND TWO CHILDREN AREAMONG THE VICTIMS.ALYCIA REID JOINS US FROMPENCE GROVE WITH THE VERYLATEST ON THE FAMILY TRAGEDY,ALYCIA.REPORTER: UKEE ALTHOUGHNEIGHBORS SAY THEY DIDN'T HEARANYTHING AT THE TIME OF THEMURDERS, POLICE TELL US EACHVICTIM WAS STABBED MULTIPLETIMES.TEDDY BEARS, BALLOONS, SIGNSOF MORNING AFTER ANDUNFORTUNATE TRAGEDY.I STILL DON'T UNDERSTAND ITYOU KNOW.REPORTER: YOUNG MOTHER ANDTWO CHILDREN VICIOUSLYMURDERED BY HER HUSBAND WASALSO THEIR FATHER.I CANNOT BELIEVE IT.I'M STILL IN SHOCK YOU KNOWWHAT I MEAN.JUST A SAD TRAGEDY.SHE DIDN'T DESERVE.THAT KIDS DIDN'T DESERVE THAT.REPORTER: POLICE SAY ATEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDERWAS ISSUED JANUARY 12TH AND BYTHE 16TH 54 YEAR-OLD EUGENESEVERINO WAS SERVED WITH THEPERMANENT ORDER.POLICE DEPARTMENT DOINGEVERYTHING THEY CAN ALL POLICEDEPARTMENTS AS YOU KNOW DO WETAKE IT VERY SERIOUSLY.UNFORTUNATELY WE DID NOT HAVEANY WARNING SIGNS.REPORTER: IT ISN'T CLEAREXACTLY WHEN OR HOW SEVERINWAS ABLE TO GET ACCESS BACK INTHE FAMILY APARTMENT BUTAUTHORITIES SAY HE WAS THEPERSON WHO STABBED HIS 30YEAR-OLD WIFE AND CHILDRENMULTIPLE TIMES BEFORE HANGINGHIMSELF IN THE WOODS NEARBY.YOU HAVE TO BE CONSTANTLYAWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS, IKNOW SHE WAS IN HER HOME BUTYOU NEED TO BE WEAR OF YOURSURROUNDING.REPORTER: WE'RE TOLD RUTH'SFAMILY WAS HERE EARLIERPICKING UP ITEMS THEY AREORIGINALLY FROM THE DOMINICANREPUBLIC SO IT ISN'T CLEARWHEN OR WHERE THE FUNERAL WILLBE HELD.REPORTING LIVE FROM SALEM