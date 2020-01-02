Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Woman Arrested for Shooting Her Boyfriend to Death is No Pregnant by Another Man

Woman Arrested for Shooting Her Boyfriend to Death is No Pregnant by Another Man

Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Woman Arrested for Shooting Her Boyfriend to Death is No Pregnant by Another Man

Woman Arrested for Shooting Her Boyfriend to Death is No Pregnant by Another Man

Victoria Haungs made her first appearance in court last week and dropped a bombshell that seemed to catch everyone off guard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Woman Arrested for Shooting Her Boyfriend to Death is No Pregnant by Another Man

REPORTER CHRIS HAYES WAS INREPORTER CHRIS HAYES WAS INCOURT WHEN THE SUSPECT DROPPEDCOURT WHEN THE SUSPECT DROPPEDA BOMBSHELL.

YOU COULD HEARA BOMBSHELL.

YOU COULD HEARVICTORIA HONG'S CRYING OUTVICTORIA HONG'S CRYING OUTLOUD IN COURT.LOUD IN COURT.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KaylaColgan

Kayla Rae Lubomski RT @people: Ex-Boyfriend of Woman Fatally Shot at Texas A&M-Commerce Along With Sister Is Arrested https://t.co/nGBm70ovEx 1 day ago

ear_ons

True Crime, Blogs , Podcasts & Missing Persons Ex-Boyfriend of Woman Fatally Shot at Texas A&M-Commerce Along With Sister Is Arrested https://t.co/KevS9klJJt via @people 2 days ago

people

People Ex-Boyfriend of Woman Fatally Shot at Texas A&M-Commerce Along With Sister Is Arrested https://t.co/nGBm70ovEx 2 days ago

cbinflux

JT Badenov #ThugLife Ex-Boyfriend of Woman Fatally Shot at Texas A&M-Commerce Along With Sister Is Arrested https://t.co/Ss81OVrgNF 2 days ago

CityofTwoRivers

City of Two Rivers Woman Arrested for Shooting Her Boyfriend to Death is No Pregnant by Ano... https://t.co/bEeZgdTsFF via @YouTube 2 days ago

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® NEW YORK POST reported: Ex-boyfriend arrested in shooting deaths of Texas woman, her sister https://t.co/Gsfq9O5svw 4 days ago

NoCrone

NoCroneZone This is the type of black person who needs to be taken out of society.... This is a damaged***and doesn't de… https://t.co/DjozXpclxI 4 days ago

sonofselassie

Wisdom of The Lion Ex-boyfriend arrested in shooting deaths of Texas woman, her sister https://t.co/l7mkb276JW 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Shot Dead Attempting Home Invasion Robbery of Ex-Boyfriend in Dublin [Video]Woman Shot Dead Attempting Home Invasion Robbery of Ex-Boyfriend in Dublin

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting during an attempted home invasion robbery at the home of her ex-boyfriend, according to authorities. Andria Borba reports. (1-1-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:55Published

Man injured, woman facing charges in Pinellas Park shooting [Video]Man injured, woman facing charges in Pinellas Park shooting

The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a New Year's Day shooting that left a man injured and a woman in custody.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.