Trump Celebrates His Acquittal By Senate, Praises North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe

Trump Celebrates His Acquittal By Senate, Praises North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe

Trump Celebrates His Acquittal By Senate, Praises North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe

During his remarks, President Trump praised North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe, Republican for the 4th Congressional District, who for months has defended him in Congressional hearings and national TV interviews.
