Trump Celebrates His Acquittal By Senate, Praises North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe
During his remarks, President Trump praised North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe, Republican for the 4th Congressional District, who for months has defended him in Congressional hearings and national TV interviews.
With a standing ovation from his supporters a day after the Senate acquitted him of impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday apologized to his family for having to go through what..