Trump Celebrates His Acquittal By Senate, Praises North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe

During his remarks, President Trump praised North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe, Republican for the 4th Congressional District, who for months has defended him in Congressional hearings and national TV interviews.

Jack Fink #NEW President @realDonaldTrump praised his acquittal of the articles of impeachment by the Senate. He also gave a… https://t.co/tRXUZxwEM4 17 minutes ago

CBSDFW RT @cbs11jack : #NEW President @realDonaldTrump praised his acquittal of the articles of impeachment by the Senate. He also gave a shout-out… 13 minutes ago

tasha charles RT @CityNews : “We went through hell”: Donald Trump is celebrating his Senate impeachment acquittal. @meldug on the U.S. president’s first s… 10 minutes ago

🕊Sharon #45thImpeachedForever ‘We went through hell.’ Trump attacks Democrats as ‘evil’ as he celebrates impeachment acquittal https://t.co/HSOYcuxvo2 via @usatoday 1 minute ago