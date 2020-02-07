Global  

Introducing Onward - Disney and Pixar’s Onward comes to theaters March 6.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

A new trailer and poster are now available, and new character posters were recently revealed, introducing cast members Mel Rodriguez, who voices Officer Colt Bronco; Lena Waithe, who lends her voice to Officer Specter; and Ali Wong, the voice of Officer Gore.

Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020.
Recent related news from verified sources

‘Onward’ Film Review: Pixar’s Latest Sticks the Ending, But Not So Much Everything Before It

‘Onward’ Film Review: Pixar’s Latest Sticks the Ending, But Not So Much Everything Before ItHow good is Pixar at making audiences cry in the last 10 minutes of a movie? So good that the studio...
The Wrap - Published

Disney's Pixar is being sued by a San Francisco tattoo artist who says her designs for a unicorn-emblazoned van in the upcoming animated movie 'Onward' were stolen

Disney's Pixar is being sued by a San Francisco tattoo artist who says her designs for a unicorn-emblazoned van in the upcoming animated movie 'Onward' were stolen· A San Francisco artist is suing Disney's Pixar for allegedly not only stealing her artwork for the...
Business Insider - Published


