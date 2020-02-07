Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Kirk Douglas

Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Kirk Douglas

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Kirk Douglas

Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Kirk Douglas

Out of the Past Movie (1947) - Clip - Plot synopsis: Everything you want in a film noir you'll find in OUT OF THE PAST (1947).

A tenacious detective (Robert Mitchum) spinning his wheels to make good.

A drop-dead beauty (Jane Greer) up to no good, and moneyed mobster (Kirk Douglas) with a shark's grin, plus double-crosses, fall guys, shadowy rooms and bleak souls.

Mitchum solidified his tough-guy persona In this archetypal film noir directed with memorable style by Jacques Tourneur (Cat People, I Walked with a Zombie).

He plays Jeff Bailey, a one-time private investigator walking the straight and narrow of small-town life....until an acquaintance from his past pulls him back into the troubles he'd left behind.

"Build my gallows high, baby," Bailey sneers as events stack up against him.

With dialogue like that and much more OUT OF THE PAST builds its reputation high.

Presented with commentary by Author/Film-Noir Specialist James Ursini.

Genre: Crime Drama Director: Jacques Tourneur Writers: Daniel Mainwaring, Daniel Mainwaring, James M.

Cain Stars: Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer, Kirk Douglas
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Along the Great Divide Movie (1951) - Clip [Video]Along the Great Divide Movie (1951) - Clip

Along the Great Divide Movie (1951) - Clip - Plot synopsis: Kirk Douglas aims for justice in his first Western role! For his first movie Western, Kirk Douglas rode in good company. Directed by Raoul..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:56Published

The Hook movie clip [Video]The Hook movie clip

The Hook movie clip - Plot synopsis: Kirk Douglas must choose between orders and conscience in this intense psychological drama costarring Nick Adams and Robert Walker, Jr. in his screen debut. As the..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.