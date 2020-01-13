Global  

El Paso Shooting Suspect Facing Federal Hate Crime Charges

El Paso Shooting Suspect Facing Federal Hate Crime ChargesIf he's convicted, he could face life in prison or even the death penalty.
0
El Paso Walmart shooting suspect faces federal hate crime charges

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect faces federal hate crime chargesWashington – The man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •NewsyReutersReuters IndiaSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com


Barr, Targeting Anti-Semitic Crimes, Enters Bail Reform Fray

The attorney general levied federal hate-crime charges against a woman accused of anti-Semitic...
NYTimes.com - Published


ronda_ashcraft1

Ronda Ashcraft The suspect in the El Paso Walmart shooting is now facing federal hate crime charges https://t.co/zaYdQgMZd6 28 seconds ago

carter_steph_

carter_steph Walmart shooting supspect is now facing federal hate crime charges https://t.co/S7rbGOSDy0 https://t.co/NDMsDT2s1M 8 minutes ago

JWalterScott

TSN / J. Walter Scott - Author/Pilot/Broadcaster The suspect in the El Paso Walmart shooting is now facing federal hate crime charges https://t.co/HfBRLMI8Ja 8 minutes ago

KAMRLocal4News

KAMR Local 4 News Six months after allegedly murdering 22 people at an El Paso Walmart, the suspected shooter is now facing federal f… https://t.co/1mIhC49obA 27 minutes ago

ksannews

KSAN News EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Six months after allegedly murdering 22 people at an El Paso Walmart, the suspecte… https://t.co/2ZlqXOoE4S 50 minutes ago

Steph56Renee

Stephanie Renee The suspect in the El Paso Walmart shooting is now facing federal hate crime charges - CNN 👠 https://t.co/ltBdydem1z 51 minutes ago

D_Crow_ISYMFS

Phillip De Leon Sr. RT @ABC: Already facing capital murder charges, the alleged gunman who killed 22 people at a Walmart store in Texas was hit with federal ha… 55 minutes ago

CharlesPDavis

Charles Davis 🇺🇸 The suspect in the El Paso Walmart shooting is now facing federal hate crime charges https://t.co/Fm0DFtjKXw 59 minutes ago


Hanukkah attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal hate crimes [Video]Hanukkah attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal hate crimes

The man accused of stabbing at least five people in a machete rampage at the home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges on Monday. Lisa..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

New York Hanukkah Machete Attack Suspect Could Face Murder Charges [Video]New York Hanukkah Machete Attack Suspect Could Face Murder Charges

A man was accused of stabbing at least five people in a machete rampage at the home of a Hasidic rabbi. This was during a Hanukkah celebration, reports Reuters. He could face a death penalty trial if..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

