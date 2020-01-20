Global  

Coronavirus: Chinese businesses suffer in London

Coronavirus: Chinese businesses suffer in London

Coronavirus: Chinese businesses suffer in London

London's Chinatown goes quiet as customers stay away amid news of third person infected with virus in UK.
'I want to live': China's workers struggle amid virus shutdown

Chinese in informal work are struggling to make ends meet as the coronavirus empties streets and...
NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Coronavirus: Chinese businesses suffer in London: London's Chinatown goes quiet as customers stay away amid news of th… 2 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Coronavirus: Chinese businesses suffer in London: London's Chinatown goes quiet as customers stay away amid news of… https://t.co/48MvxAVlIr 2 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Coronavirus: Chinese businesses suffer in London: https://t.co/5JbEjacDnG #London 9 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Coronavirus: Chinese businesses suffer in London: London's Chinatown goes quiet as customers sta… https://t.co/vESAof6cXQ 10 minutes ago

VOAStevenson

Jim Stevenson Coronavirus: tales of economic woe spread on Chinese social media as workers, small businesses suffer https://t.co/gKMaiZMyCu @SCMPNews 4 hours ago

invadeAI

NEXT Let's all plan our Friday #TGIF gathering at a Chinese Restaurant today. Just don't eat the Schechuan Bats. Serio… https://t.co/zFnhlEsnPC 4 hours ago

scmpeconomy

SCMP Economy Coronavirus: tales of economic woe spread on Chinese social media as workers, small businesses suffer #China #china… https://t.co/gwE5JqOJwm 6 hours ago

hanwenyi

smellsliketeenspirit RT @SCMPNews: Coronavirus: tales of economic woe spread on Chinese social media as workers, small businesses suffer https://t.co/iUSCZy05a4 6 hours ago


Lunar New Year celebrated in London as coronavirus fears rise in China [Video]Lunar New Year celebrated in London as coronavirus fears rise in China

Chinese New Year was celebrated in London on Sunday (January 26), commemorating the Year of the Rat. A parade featuring dragon and lion costumes and models snaked through central London to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:06Published

China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported [Video]China's virus outbreak may be a lot worse than Beijing reported

LONDON — Citing Chinese officials, the BBC reports that the coronavirus outbreak in China's city of Wuhan has killed three people and infected over 200 as of Monday. The news comes days after..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:38Published

