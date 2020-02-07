Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Distancing Kashmir emotionally’: Cong on PSA charges against Omar, Mehbooba

‘Distancing Kashmir emotionally’: Cong on PSA charges against Omar, Mehbooba

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
‘Distancing Kashmir emotionally’: Cong on PSA charges against Omar, Mehbooba

‘Distancing Kashmir emotionally’: Cong on PSA charges against Omar, Mehbooba

Jammu and Kashmir leaders Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and two others were booked under Public Safety Act on Friday.

Congress condemned the booking of Jammu and Kashmir leaders.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adhir Ranjan hits out at PM Modi over PSA slapped against Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti [Video]Adhir Ranjan hits out at PM Modi over PSA slapped against Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti

ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY HITS OUT AT PM MODI SAYS FORMER J&K CMs CHARGED WITH PSA AFTER PM SPOKE AGAINST THEM IN PARLIAMENT. ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY SAYS KASHMIR WITH US PHISICALLY, NOT EMOTIONALLY

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.