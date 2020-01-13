Lindsay Lohan sparks romance rumours

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Lindsay Lohan sparked romance rumours on Thursday (06.02.20) by sharing a picture with Bastille backstage at a Dubai festival and claimed a guy called Bader in the snap is her "boyfriend".
