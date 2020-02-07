Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City.

The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week following a row with Barca club director Eric Abidal.

But Guardiola, who worked with Messi at Barca and still considers himself a fan of the Spanish club, cannot see an exit materialising.

On the rumours, Guardiola said: “He is a player for Barcelona and he will stay there.

That is my wish."