Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola rejects claims that Lionel Messi may join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola does not believe Lionel Messi will ever leave Barcelona amid rumours of a switch to Manchester City.

The Argentina playmaker has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp this week following a row with Barca club director Eric Abidal.

But Guardiola, who worked with Messi at Barca and still considers himself a fan of the Spanish club, cannot see an exit materialising.

On the rumours, Guardiola said: “He is a player for Barcelona and he will stay there.

That is my wish."
