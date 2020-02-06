Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Accused Says Things 'Going Good' As Defense Makes Its Case

The accused former movie mogul's defense team called a psychologist to the stand to testify about memory and recall.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Defense witness at Harvey Weinstein's trial is 'Law and Order: SVU' writer that penned its #MeToo episode

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers are hoping to rebound after weeks of testimony against the now-disgraced...
FOXNews.com - Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Producer Defends Mogul Despite ‘Sex Addiction,’ Calls Annabella Sciorra ‘Full of S–‘

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Producer Defends Mogul Despite ‘Sex Addiction,’ Calls Annabella Sciorra ‘Full of S–‘Producer and writer Paul Feldsher, the first witness called by Harvey Weinstein’s defense team,...
The Wrap - Published


TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News Defense continues case in the #HarveyWeinstein sexual assault trial. Will the embattled movie mogul testify in his… https://t.co/h0AStlRwAp 21 minutes ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @NBCNews: The prosecution in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial rested its case following more than 2 weeks of graphic, emotional t… 1 hour ago

KevinMcGil

One Voice™ At Harvey Weinstein trial, six women accused him of sexual assaults. Here are their stories - https://t.co/cBepgCiXMS #GoogleAlerts 4 hours ago

HappyandNappy97

Queen Riri 🍫🤪 RT @latimes: At Harvey Weinstein's trial, six women have accused him of sexual assaults. Here are their stories https://t.co/lvYapeWsDK 4 hours ago

bizibi_

the house RT @danblackroyd: So few of these prominent figures accused of rape are tried for it. Why do these dudes keep using one of the few accused… 4 hours ago

drty130

Mike Norris RT @Natalia01Mateo: Harvey Weinstein has been accused by ~90 women. He's on trial for 2 of them and they both continued having sexual rela… 5 hours ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com Six women out of the many who have accused Harvey Weinstein of vile sexual behavior have testified over the last tw… https://t.co/2ODlbdcVZR 6 hours ago

Natalia01Mateo

Botalia Harvey Weinstein has been accused by ~90 women. He's on trial for 2 of them and they both continued having sexual… https://t.co/rK7Fsd3ljl 6 hours ago


Weinstein: 'Sometimes Doesn't Know' When Sex 'Consensual' [Video]Weinstein: 'Sometimes Doesn't Know' When Sex 'Consensual'

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images New documents obtained by The New York Times from a 1988 sexual assault settlement reveal Harvey Weinstein previously admitted he didn&apos;t always..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Prosecution Rests Its Case [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Prosecution Rests Its Case

The prosecution rested its case Thursday in the trial of Harvey Weinstein; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published

