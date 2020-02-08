Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul rumours: Dad Suniel Shetty reacts 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:43s - Published Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul rumours: Dad Suniel Shetty reacts Actor Suniel Shetty has reacted to rumours that his daughter, actress Athiya Shetty, is dating cricketer KL Rahul. #Athiya Shetty, #Mumbaisaga, #KLRahul,#SunielShetty 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this