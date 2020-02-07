Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tech giants under scrutiny for creating unfair monopolies

Tech giants under scrutiny for creating unfair monopolies

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:01s - Published < > Embed
Tech giants under scrutiny for creating unfair monopolies

Tech giants under scrutiny for creating unfair monopolies

Tech giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon, which have helped connect small business with millions of customers, have come under fire by some local entrepreneurs, state prosecutors and federal lawmakers who say the online companies could be creating unfair monopolies and punishing those who don’t play by their rules.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdamITeam

Adam Walser Tech giants under scrutiny for creating unfair monopolies https://t.co/6j61AVummj 17 hours ago

DearBubbie

Julie Ferguson RT @AdamITeam: Tech giants under scrutiny for creating unfair monopolies https://t.co/6j61AVummj 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida businesses support investigations into tech giants for possibly creating unfair monopolies [Video]Florida businesses support investigations into tech giants for possibly creating unfair monopolies

Florida businesses support investigations into tech giants for possibly creating unfair monopolies

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.