Trump ousts two officials who testified against him 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:56s - Published Trump ousts two officials who testified against him Two days after President Donald Trump's impeachment acquittal, his administration on Friday ousted two officials - Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland - who provided damaging testimony about Trump in Democratic-led congressional hearings. Jillian Kitchener has more.

