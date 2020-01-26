Global  

Trump ousts two officials who testified against him

Trump ousts two officials who testified against him

Trump ousts two officials who testified against him

Two days after President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment acquittal, his administration on Friday ousted two officials - Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland - who provided damaging testimony about Trump in Democratic-led congressional hearings.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
