Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM

THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM

THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM

THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM BAFTA - Award-winning director Daniel Gordon and Walkley Award-winning journalist Stan Grant join forces to tell the remarkable story of AFL legend Adam Goodes.

Through the powerful backdrop of Goodes’ journey, the film explores race, identity and belonging in Australia today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Terrestrial_K

Blue Jay RT @DylanQuinnell: Watching My Australian Dream of Adam Goodes brutal treatment after daring to stand up and speak his truth is heartbreaki… 33 seconds ago

GillKing01

Gillian King RT @CaroletheStrong: @cultureislife @ABCIndigenous @ABCTV My Australian Dream is that we each take the time to raise our own consciousness,… 40 seconds ago

BeattieNgiare

Ngiare RT @AndyMaherDFA: Adam Goodes has a power and grace those who abuse him can only dream of knowing. By any measure he is a truly great Austr… 1 minute ago

tanyalcurtis

Nya RT @MadmanFilms: Announcing THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM as @MIFFofficial’s opening night film. Starring AFL legend Adam Goodes and Stan Grant, thi… 1 minute ago

DeboraMorf

💧Debora Dee RT @QuentinDempster: You can see why The Australian Dream , deconstructing the Adam Goodes AFL racism confrontation, won the 2019 Walkley D… 2 minutes ago

TaraVenn

💧💦Tara Venn RT @annabelcrabb: Kids absolutely glued to Adam Goodes in The Australian Dream ... on @ABCTV now. #walkingtogether2020 2 minutes ago

RichardTuffin

It's All Complete Bollocks! 💧🌈 RT @AnitaHeiss: The complete transcript of the Stan Grant speech "RACISM AND THE AUSTRALIAN DREAM" can be found here: https://t.co/VLv38yS9… 2 minutes ago

BeattieNgiare

Ngiare RT @chrisamason: Is anyone else watching The Australian Dream, a doco re the AFL legend Adam Goodes on ABC TV? For someone born in Moree &… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.